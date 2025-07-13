Council of Heads of Government of SCO to convene in Moscow in November — Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. On November 17-18, the Council of the Heads of Government of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will hold a meeting in Russia, which will take over the rotating presidency of the SCO from China, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Jointly with SCO allies, we plan to use the results of upcoming highest-level meetings in Tianjin in the substantial filling of a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the SCO member-states that will be held under the Russian presidency in Moscow on November 17-18," the ministry said. It recalled that, under the Chinese presidency of the SCO, on September 1, a meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the SCO will be held in Tianjin to be followed by a SCO Plus summit. And on September 3, SCO leaders and the heads of other countries will take part in festivities commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing.

Also, a plan of events to be held under the upcoming Russian presidency of the SCO is being actively implemented, the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed. According to it, "a meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Economic and Trade Activity of the SCO member states, to be held in Vladivostok in September 2025, will mark an important stage toward a heads of government meeting."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, will take part in a meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the SCO member states to be held in Tianjin on July 14-15.