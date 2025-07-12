Moscow warns US, allies against threatening security of Russia, North Korea — Lavrov

WONSAN /North Korea/, July 12. /TASS/. Moscow warns the United States, South Korea, and Japan against using their relations as a tool to target Russia and North Korea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui in Wonsan.

"The North Korean leadership drew the necessary conclusions long before the Israeli and US strikes on Iran," he said in response to a related question. "These conclusions were made in good time, and no one is considering using force against North Korea despite the military buildup around the country by the United States, South Korea, and Japan."

"We warn against exploiting these ties to build alliances directed against anyone, including North Korea and, of course, Russia," Lavrov concluded.