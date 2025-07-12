MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. During the day, the Western group of forces destroyed more than 230 military personnel, 51 unmanned aircraft control points and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, said head of the group's press center Leonid Sharov.

"During the day, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to more than 230 military personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, 14 vehicles, 14 mortars, and five robotic complexes. The air defense units destroyed 19 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles. The Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems struck a temporary deployment point of a separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, 51 unmanned aircraft control points, two Quertus electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots were destroyed," he said.

According to him, with the support of artillery, heavy flamethrower systems and aviation, formations of three mechanized, assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a defense brigade and a National Guard brigade were defeated in the areas of Novovasilyevka, Petro-Ivanovka, Kupyansk, Blagodatovka and Borovskaya Andreyevka.