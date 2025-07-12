Saudi Arabia would welcome Aurus assembly in country — industry minister

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia would be interested in building assembly lines for Russian premium Aurus cars in the kingdom, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Bandar al-Khorayef told TASS in an interview.

"We will welcome any productions that want to come. We will produce more than 300,000 vehicles, which is about 40% of the market. This is why we welcome any brand that comes, creates its own production and localizes it," the minister said.

According to the minister, the development of the automotive industry is very important for Saudi Arabia. "It is part of our industrial strategy, and I am pleased to announce that we have been able to transform from the largest importing country with no local production to a country with four factories under construction," Bandar al-Khorayef said.