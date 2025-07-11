West needs Ukraine only to fight against Russia, former PM says

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Western countries will not invest in Ukraine’s reconstruction as they are only willing to maintain its ability to fight against Russia, said Nikolay Azarov, who served as Ukrainian prime minister in 2010-2014.

"As for their strategic goal, they don’t need a developed Ukraine but they need it to maintain its ability to fight Russia for as long as possible. This is the main goal. That said, they will not allocate money for Ukraine’s reconstruction," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

A Ukraine recovery conference took place in the Italian capital of Rome on July 10-11. The event, which involved European government officials, lawmakers and businessmen, was focused on investment in the reconstruction of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. However, European leaders also discussed military support for Kiev. Participants in the conference announced the creation of another Ukraine recovery fund, which is supposed to attract ten bln euros in investment for Kiev.