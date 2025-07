GENICHESK, July 11. /TASS/. A five-story apartment building has collapsed in the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region due to a Ukrainian airstrike, Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"The enemy carried out an airstrike on a residential building in Alyoshki. The five-story building collapsed, leaving civilians trapped under the rubble," he said.

According to Saldo, response teams have been dispatched to the site of the attack.