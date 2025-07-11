Trump teases Russia announcement, says moves coming

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has hinted that people should expect some new developments in the Russia-Ukraine situation.

When asked by reporters to comment on Russia’s alleged strike on a civilian facility in Ukraine, he said, "I know.’ "You'll be seeing things happen," before leaving for flood-ravaged Texas. No further comments followed.

Trump said in an interview with NBC on Thursday that he planned to make an important statement concerning Russia on Monday. He did not say anything more but once again expressed disappointment with how Ukraine peace efforts were proceeding.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is looking forward to this statement "to understand exactly what President Trump means."