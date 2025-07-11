Zelensky says US arms supplies resume

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Kiev has received confirmation signals that the United States resumed arms supplies, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"We have political signals at the highest level - good signals, especially from the United States of America, from our European friends. According to all reports, supplies have resumed," he said on X.

On July 2, The New York Times reported that Washington would suspend supplies to Kiev of missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft systems, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable air defense systems and some other weapons. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry then summoned John Ginkel, Charge d'affaires of the United States in Kiev, while Zelensky said Europe was not able to replace American supplies.

On July 3, US President Donald Trump said that Washington continues to provide military assistance to Kiev, adding, however, that the United States itself needs weapons.

On July 7, Trump said arms and military equipment supplies to Ukraine resumed. On June 10, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the supply of American weapons continues under a schedule agreed between the Washington administration and Congress.