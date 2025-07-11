FBI head wants resignation of attorney general over conflict in Epstein case — portal

NEW YORK, July 12. /TASS/. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) head Kash Patel is unhappy with the reluctance of the US Attorney General Pam Bondi to release more documents on the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein and wants her resignation, The Daily Wire portal reported citing sources.

According to their information, Patel also does not rule out that he will leave his position like his deputy Dan Bongino. Bongino had previously said in an ultimatum that he would not work with Bondi and would resign if she remained at the head of the Justice Department.

Earlier, Fox News reported that a heated conversation took place between Bongino and Bondi on July 9. After that, the deputy head of the FBI did not appear at his workplace, probably taking a day off. CNN reported the FBI wanted to get more information on the Epstein case, but the Department of Justice refused to do so.

On July 6, the Axios portal reported that the Justice Department and the FBI had found no evidence of possible blackmail of influential people by Epstein, of an allegedly existing list of his clients, as well as any evidence of the theory of his murder. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that Epstein's "client list," which was mentioned earlier by the Department of Justice, does not exist.

American entrepreneur Elon Musk later questioned whether US President Donald Trump could be trusted if the White House did not publish materials on the Epstein case. Trump and members of his team repeatedly promised during the election campaign to declassify the documents of the Epstein investigation and ensure maximum transparency of this story.

Epstein was detained in July 2019. The prosecutor's office said that there was evidence that in 2002-2005 he organized visits to his Manhattan home by dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14. Epstein's friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States, but from many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs and show stars. The criminal prosecution of the financier was terminated after his suicide in a prison cell in August 2019.