Ukraine strikes Belgorod Arena sports complex with UAVs, no casualties reported — governor

BELGOROD, July 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops used drones to strike the Belgorod Arena sports complex while classes were underway, but no casualties were reported, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"Ukrainian drones targeted two social facilities in Belgorod. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," Gladkov wrote. "One of the UAVs hit the Belgorod Arena sports complex, where classes were in session, causing a fire on the roof. Firefighting units are on-site working to extinguish it," he added.