IAEA informed about Ukraine’s drone attack on Energodar administration building

BERLIN, July 12. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed about Ukraine’s drone attack on the administrative building in city of Energodar near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed about a purported drone attack on the city hall in Energodar, where most staff of Ukraine’s Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) live," the IAEA quoted him as saying.

According to the agency, its experts based at the ZNPP "were taken to the city hall and could see some damage at the top of the building, which they were told was caused by a drone strike at around 1am on Friday morning."

"I’m deeply concerned about the increased frequency of such incidents. In the case of Enerhodar, they also add to the psychological stress for plant staff, which can also impact nuclear safety and security," Grossi stressed.

Energodar mayor Maksim Pukhov reported earlier that a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacked the Energodar administration building. According to the mayor, numerous wildfires caused by Ukrainian strikes are raging in the vicinity of the city.

Energodar is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River and the Kakhovka water reservoir, some 135 kilometers from the city of Melitpol, the temporary administrative center of the Zaporozhye Region. The city is home to the employees of the Zaporozhye NPP and their families. After the city came under Russia’s control in 2022, it was been regularly shelled by Ukrainian troops.