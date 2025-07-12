Mexican president hopes to settle situation around US tariffs before they come in force

MEXICO CITY, July 12. /TASS/. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said that she is convinced that her government will manage to reach an agreement with the United States before the latter’s 30% tariffs on Mexican products come into effect.

"The tariffs [on Mexican imports to the US] are announced starting on August 1, but we think based on our yesterday’s talks with our [American] colleagues that we will manage to agree with the US government on better terms. I have always said that it is important to have one’s head cool in situations like this to be able to cope with any problems," she said during her trip to the State of Sonora, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s letter notifying that the US is imposing 30% tariffs on imports from Mexico from August 1.

She recalled that the two countries have set up a working group comprised of representatives from the Mexican economy, foreign, energy, and finance ministries and members of the US government to address this issue.

US tariffs

Earlier in the day, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform a letter to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum notifying that starting on August 1, 2025, the United States will charge Mexico a tariff of 30% on that country’s products sent to the United States. According to the US leader, this country has failed to do enough to stop "the cartels who are trying to turn all of North America into a narco-trafficking playground."

A similar letter was sent to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. According to Trump, there will be no tariffs if the EU and Mexico begin manufacturing their products within the United States. He also warned that should they raise their tariffs in response, the United States will add to the 30% in plans to charge "whatever number" they "choose to raise them by."

On April 2, Trump announced tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on the list. Universal tariffs of 10% took effect on April 5, and individual tariffs took effect on April 9. On the same day, the US leader announced that he would suspend additional reciprocal tariffs on a number of states and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was due to ongoing trade negotiations and that a general 10% tariff would be in effect during this period. On June 27, Trump clarified that the US would notify a number of countries, with which it would not sign separate agreements, about further conditions for bilateral trade within approximately a week and a half. These conditions include the tariff rates on goods they supply to the US market. The US administration began sending out these notifications several days ago.