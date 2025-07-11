Musk's associates quit DOGE following billionaire's lead — media

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. At least eight senior employees of the US government efficiency agency (DOGE), which was previously overseen by entrepreneur Elon Musk, resigned after he stepped down, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to the report, at least seven programmers have already left DOGE, and three more are planning to depart. Some of these employees had access to state secrets.

A White House source noted that many of Musk’s department staff were initially hired on fixed-term contracts. "It was never the plan for the highest levels of DOGE officials to make a career out of the government," he explained.

In late May, Musk announced his resignation from the civil service. On June 5, he and US President Donald Trump exchanged harsh remarks on social media. The billionaire criticized the president’s economic policy, while Trump called Musk crazy and claimed he had stopped performing his duties in good faith when overseeing DOGE.