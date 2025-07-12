MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian army in the area of responsibility of the Dnepr group over the past day amounted to 65 military personnel, 11 vehicles and nine electronic warfare stations, head of the group's press center Roman Kodryan said.

He said the group defeated the formations of two mechanized brigades, a territorial defense brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army in the areas of Novoandreyevka, Stepnogorsk, Vesyoly, Antonovka and Dneprovsky.

"Up to 65 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 11 vehicles, an artillery piece, nine electronic warfare stations, six ammunition depots and materiel were destroyed," said Kodryan.