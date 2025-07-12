Russian, North Korean foreign ministers sign plan of exchanges between MFAs

WONSAN /North Korea/, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui signed a plan for exchanges between their diplomatic departments for 2026-2027 during a ceremony in Wonsan, North Korea, a TASS correspondent reports.

The signing took place as part of the second round of strategic dialogue at the foreign minister level between the two countries.

Earlier, Lavrov and Choe Son Hui held bilateral talks. The Russian foreign minister is currently visiting Wonsan, where he arrived on July 11.