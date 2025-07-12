{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian, North Korean foreign ministers sign plan of exchanges between MFAs

The signing took place as part of the second round of strategic dialogue at the foreign minister level between the two countries

WONSAN /North Korea/, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui signed a plan for exchanges between their diplomatic departments for 2026-2027 during a ceremony in Wonsan, North Korea, a TASS correspondent reports.

The signing took place as part of the second round of strategic dialogue at the foreign minister level between the two countries.

Earlier, Lavrov and Choe Son Hui held bilateral talks. The Russian foreign minister is currently visiting Wonsan, where he arrived on July 11.

Tags
Foreign policySergey LavrovNorth Korea
Military operation in Ukraine
North Korea reaffirms unambiguous support for all special op goals — Lavrov
"In turn, we once again expressed our sincere gratitude for the contribution of Korean People’s Army servicemen to the successful liberation of the Kursk Region from Ukrainian Nazis and foreign mercenaries," the Russian foreign minister added
Read more
Russia may support Iran in rebuilding damaged infrastructure — Iran’s ambassador
"Russia can play a role both in reconstructing the damaged civilian infrastructure and as a mediator to ease tensions, if needed," Kazem Jalali said
Read more
Central Bank chief says new growth model should be found, many resources exhausted
"We grew at fairly high rates for two years as free resources were employed," Elvira Nabiullina said
Read more
Russian defense chief inspects Battlegroup Dnepr in special military operation area
Andrey Belousov was informed on the operational evaluation of new weapons developed by the Kalashnikov Group firearms manufacturer
Read more
US imposes visa sanctions against Cuban officials — Rubio
The statement reads that the United States is also imposing sanctions on 11 properties in Cuba, which, according to Washington, are associated with its authorities
Read more
Saudi Arabia ready to cooperate with Russia In rare earth metals — Minister
"We are now at a stage of greater understanding, so we need cooperation, an attempt to get more data on our reserves of rare earth metals and the type of metals," al-Khorayef said
Read more
Russia, North Korea heard Trump’s statements on need to resume dialogue — Lavrov
But nothing more has followed so far, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
West group destroys more than 230 Ukrainian troops over day
Group also destroyed 51 unmanned aircraft control points and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army
Read more
Ukraine conference in Rome lacks weight, significance — newspaper
According to the report, the only significant point for Italy and its PM Giorgia Meloni was the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Read more
Russia controls almost all Chasov Yar, only one district under Ukraine — expert
The military expert noted that the number of Ukrainian troops in Chasov Yar remains approximately the same, however, "the qualitative composition of the Ukrainian militants has suffered significantly"
Read more
Lavrov arrives in North Korea for working visit as his plane lands in Wonsan
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, while in Wonsan, the top Russian diplomat will hold talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui
Read more
Kiev throws reserves from Lugansk, Donetsk Republics into fighting in Sumy area — expert
"We can say that Kiev now has the Sumy direction as a priority," Andrey Marochko told
Read more
Lebanon wants peace with Israel but doesn’t seek normalization — president
Joseph Aoun called on Israel to withdraw its troops from five occupied localities in the south of his country to let the Lebanese army complete its deployment on the southern border
Read more
UN-led world order could come crashing down soon — Lula
The Brazilian leader pointed out that the first fractures in the existing world order began with the US invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, and the current conflict in the Gaza Strip presents the clearest evidence of the crisis of the entire international relations system
Read more
Hamas threatens to start taking Israeli troops in Gaza hostage
According to the recent data from Israel, radicals still hold 20 living hostages and the bodies of 30 captives
Read more
Press review: Lavrov, Rubio meet again as EU parliament blocks motion on von der Leyen
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 11th
Read more
Israel eliminates radical engaged in weapons smuggling into Israel in Lebanon
IDF said that the Israeli military will continue acting to thwart any threats to security of civilians in Israel
Read more
Drones prevent response teams from reaching building collapse site in Kherson Region
A five-story apartment building had collapsed in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region due to a Ukrainian airstrike
Read more
Netanyahu deliberately prolongs war in Gaza to stay in power — NYT
The publication found out that, under the pressure from the far-right coalition allies, Netanyahu slowed down the negotiations at the key moments when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas was most ready to make a deal
Read more
European leadership seeks to mobilize continent for war against Russia — Lavrov
"The latest statements and actions coming from Berlin, Paris, and London indicate that the current generation of politicians who have come to power in these and a number of other countries have forgotten the lessons of history," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Ukraine to get long-range systems as part of project with Germany by end of July — general
Christian Freuding said that Kiev "needs weapons systems capable of penetrating deep into the Russian territory and attacking warehouses, command posts, airfields, and airplanes"
Read more
Witkoff wants to lift energy sanctions on Russia — Politico
"That debate is also firing up the administration," the newspaper reported
Read more
Only ground operation can finish off Iran’s nuclear program, says ex-NATO chief
James Stavridis pointed out that US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the strikes on Iran's nuclear program in June had "obliterated" the Iranian nuclear program was widely challenged
Read more
US officials ‘shutting up’ those seeking truth on Epstein case — Tucker Carlson
The US journalist also suggested that Epstein may have worked for Israel
Read more
Leader of Los Choneros drug cartel agrees to be extradited from Ecuador to US
In the United States, he was charged with "criminal conspiracy for the purpose of international cocaine trafficking," smuggling and the use of weapons
Read more
Ukrainian army loses up to 65 troops in Dnepr area of responsibility over past day
The enemy also lost 11 vehicles and nine electronic warfare stations
Read more
West 'squeezing' Poland to send troops to Ukraine — president
Andrzej Duda emphasized that he did not consider Poland’s participation in a potential NATO stabilization mission in Ukraine necessary
Read more
Erdogan hails PKK disarmament as major step toward terrorism-free Turkey
The Turkish leader wished for God’s help on the path the country is following "for the sake of our security, our people, and lasting peace in the region"
Read more
Russian forces advance faster on Krasny Liman by liberating Zelyonaya Dolina — expert
According to Igor Kimakovsky, the liberation of the settlement creates the conditions for disrupting enemy logistics on this frontline sector
Read more
Musk's associates quit DOGE following billionaire's lead — media
According to the report, at least seven programmers have already left DOGE, and three more are planning to depart
Read more
Western military presence in Ukraine near Russian borders unacceptable — Kremlin
This issue remains extremely important for our country, Dmitry Peskov stated
Read more
Israeli army decides to send two more battalions to West Bank of Jordan — press service
Throughout the war, continuous situation assessments are being conducted, and accordingly, the necessary order of battle is determined for fulfilling operational missions in various sectors, the report said
Read more
Lavrov greeted by crowd with flowers before talks with North Korean foreign minister
The Russian-Korean meeting is part of a second round of a strategic dialogue at the level of foreign ministers
Read more
Merz’s messages to Putin, Trump not geared towards peace — Russian MP
Leonid Slutsky slammed the German chancellor’s actions as a "dead-end policy leading only to a global confrontation"
Read more
Lavrov reflects on Rubio meeting, European militarization, provocations targeting DPRK
TASS has compiled key highlights from the Russian foreign minister's statements
Read more
Kremlin says awaits Trump's important announcement about Russia
Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin thoroughly registers all nuances in comments from the US head of state
Read more
Kremlin can't say if Trump's threat to ‘bomb Moscow’ is fake or not
Dmitry Peskov said that he is not authorized to comment on statements made by an American politician in the US
Read more
US 'sanction moves', future ties with Russia: remarks by deputy foreign minister
TASS has compiled the main statements of Sergey Ryabkov
Read more
Ex-Moldovan PM demands end to NATO drills contradicting Chisinau’s neutrality
"Under the constitution, Moldova is a neutral state and is not supposed to participate in conflicts or military operations, or in the drills the bloc conducts," Vasily Tarlev recalled
Read more
FBI head wants resignation of attorney general over conflict in Epstein case — portal
According to The Daily Wire, Patel also does not rule out that he will leave his position like his deputy Dan Bongino
Read more
Europe better start mutually respectful dialogue with Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the EU has decided to spend tens of billions of euros of taxpayers’ money to support Kiev
Read more
EU not interested in Ukraine retaking lost territories — newspaper
According to the paper, the World Bank estimates the damage Ukraine has suffered during Russia’s special military operation at about $500 bln
Read more
German major general admits Russia has initiative in Ukraine
Freuding said that the situation in the air had worsened in recent weeks, especially in the large cities and towns of Ukraine
Read more
German chancellor hyping up ‘Russian threat’ — senior Russian MP
Merz earlier called on US President Donald Trump to stay with the Europeans on the Ukrainian problem and signaled to Russian President Vladimir Putin "we will not give up"
Read more
National Guard wipes out over 500 Ukrainian troops in border areas of central Russia
According to the report, in those areas, National Guard units have accomplished more than 8,000 combat and service-related tasks
Read more
Yunakovka in Sumy Region moves into gray zone, Ukraine abandons some positions — expert
Andrey Marochko said that several strategic heights in the southwest and southeast of Yunakovka are still under Ukrainian control, which makes it difficult for the Russian army to advance rapidly in this sector of the front
Read more
West believes Trump sees Zelensky as main obstacle on path to peace — FT
The sources said that the American Patriot complexes are crucial for the protection of Ukraine, but they will not affect its ability to strike back and will not change the overall dynamics of the conflict as a whole
Read more
Dozens of people buried under debris in Alyoshki after Ukraine’s attack — governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, the building was struck with two air bombs
Read more
Russia closing Polish consulate in Kaliningrad as response measure — Foreign Ministry
The ministry explained this step by "the Polish side’s ungrounded and unfriendly actions as it reduced Russia’s consular presence in Poland under an invented pretext"
Read more
Russia sees why North Korea develops its nuclear program — Lavrov
"The technologies used by North Korea are the result of the work of its own scientists," the Russian foreign minister stated
Read more
North Korea to support Russia’s policy of protecting its sovereignty — foreign minister
"The participation of the military units of the DPRK armed forces in the operation to liberate the Kursk Region clearly demonstrates the highest level of our cooperation and has become an important historical event that opened a new lane of Korean-Russian cooperation," Choe Son Hui said
Read more
Russian diplomat condemns Ukraine’s attack on residential house in Alyoshki
"This is a vile attack on the bleeding city of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region, which has been tormented by the Nazis for months," Rodion Miroshnik stated
Read more
Ukrainian army loses 135 soldiers, 2 ammunition depots in South group's area of operations
South group of forces occupied more advantageous lines and positions, defeated the manpower and equipment of four mechanized, motorized infantry, and airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army
Read more
Kiev senselessly destroying troops, equipment in attempt to contain Russian army — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Kiev's losses, including foreign mercenaries, amounted to nearly 4,000 troops in the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past week
Read more
Von der Leyen survives confidence vote as dissent surprises Brussels
The European Commission president argued that the EU "needs strength, vision, and the capacity to act"
Read more
Kremlin refuses to comment on essence of Russia’s recent proposals to US on Ukraine
"I cannot reveal them to you for obvious reasons," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian troops liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops delivered six strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military sites over the week
Read more
Ukrainian troops were aware that they were targeting civilians in Alyoski — expert
According to Igor Korotchenko, the fact that the Ukrainian side is using drone to hamper rescuers from approaching the site to clear the debris and save people trapped under it adds cynicism to the situation
Read more
Moscow warns US, allies against threatening security of Russia, North Korea — Lavrov
"The North Korean leadership drew the necessary conclusions long before the Israeli and US strikes on Iran," the Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Single regime of business preference to be in Far East, Arctic — minister
Plans are in place to present its model at the 10th Eastern Economic Forum in September
Read more
Zelensky says US arms supplies resume
On June 10, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the supply of American weapons continues under a schedule agreed between the Washington administration and Congress
Read more
Trump teases Russia announcement, says moves coming
The US leader said in an interview on Thursday that he planned to make an important statement concerning Russia on Monday
Read more
Kiev shifts terror tactics, now directly targeting residents of Energodar — ZNPP
Communications director Yevgeniya Yashina said the administration strongly urges residents to remain vigilant, stay alert, and avoid panic
Read more
Moscow regrets that Europe unwilling to hear Russia’s position — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement about the readiness of the "Coalition of the Willing" to be deployed in Ukraine immediately after the ceasefire
Read more
Brussels pushing Kiev to fight 'until last Ukrainian' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the Europeans are discussing various plans for financially sustaining Ukraine in order to push it toward further escalation of this war at any cost
Read more
Saudi Arabia ready to develop partnership with Russian companies — minister
According to Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Bandar al-Khorayef, Russia has extensive experience in the production of steel, aluminum, titanium and other products
Read more
Annual inflation in Russia reach 9.4% in June
Consumer prices ticked up by 0.2% month on month
Read more
French bureaucrats hinder freedom of speech, technological progress — Telegram co-founder
Earlier, the media reported that an investigation had been launched in France into the possible illegal use of data on the social network X
Read more
Germany plans to buy hundreds of new Leopard 2 tanks for its military — report
"Not a single tank delivered to Ukraine has an active protection system against drones and anti-tank guided missiles," military analyst and former Italian officer Thomas Tyner said
Read more
What is known about building collapse following Ukrainian strike in Kherson Region
There have been no reports about the number of those trapped under the rubble and their condition
Read more
Coalition of willing ready to deploy to Ukraine immediately after ceasefire — Macron
The French president said the plans for assistance to Ukraine were not related to the program of bilateral Franco-British military cooperation
Read more
Trump says US allies will pay for Ukraine weapons
The US president added that the deal was reached at a NATO summit last month
Read more
What is known about building collapse following Ukrainian strike in Kherson Region
The Ukrainian armed forces are using drones to prevent response teams from reaching the building collapse site
Read more
West needs Ukraine only to fight against Russia, former PM says
"As for their strategic goal, they don’t need a developed Ukraine but they need it to maintain its ability to fight Russia for as long as possible," Nikolay Azarov stated
Read more
Saudi Arabia would welcome Aurus assembly in country — industry minister
"We welcome any brand that comes, creates its own production and localizes it," Bandar al-Khorayef said
Read more
Russia set to protect its interests in Arctic from other countries' pressure — Kremlin
The French Defense Ministry earlier published its Arctic defense strategy, under which Paris plans to deploy armed forces in the region and strengthen the influence of the EU and NATO
Read more
Murder of Hungarian in Transcarpathia confirms that Ukraine cannot join EU — Hungarian PM
The Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Budapest Fegyir Sandor and demanded an explanation for Jozsef Szebestien's death
Read more
FACTBOX: Casualties in Lipetsk, Tula Regions after overnight drone strike
As a result of the drone strikes, one person was killed and another injured in both Lipetsk and Tula regions
Read more
Riyadh ready to offer platform for Russia-US talks — industry minister
"Saudi Arabia will make any effort it considers useful," Bandar al-Khorayef told
Read more
US Senate committee approves $500 million in military aid to Kiev through 2028
The relevant provision was included in the draft US defense budget for fiscal year 2026, which was approved by the committee
Read more
Putin approves principles of Russia's national language policy
The document aims to preserve, develop, and support the Russian language, the official languages of Russia’s regions, and other indigenous languages, while also promoting Russian globally
Read more
Russian diplomat slams suppliers of weapons to Kiev as sponsors of ‘terrorist scum’
Maria Zakharova stressed that those who supply weapons to the Kiev regime became complicit in the killing of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure
Read more
Apartment building collapses in Kherson Region due to Ukrainian airstrike
Governor Vladimir Saldo said that civilians are trapped under the rubble
Read more
Iran’s ambassador to Russia outlines precondition for talks on nuclear issue
Kazem Jalali stressed that Iranians "have never walked away from the negotiating table"
Read more
Israel to resume strikes on Iran with renewed vigor if needed — minister
The graduation ceremony is a direct message to the dictator Ali Khamenei, the Jewish state’s defense minister Israel Katz said
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 175 troops in area of North group responsibility over day
The enemy also lost two armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, three field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station, three three ammunition depots and three material depots
Read more
Russia challenges US court's decision to continue proceedings with ex-Yukos shareholders
Russia, in particular, insisted that the proceedings should be discontinued, since the District of Columbia Court does not have jurisdiction to consider it
Read more
Russian arrested in US on cryptocurrency fraud charges asks Trump for pardon
Ivan Melnikov, vice president of the Russian branch of the International Committee for Human Rights, said that Anatoly Legkodymov's decision to ask for a pardon is based on the hope that the US will return to a more balanced and fair approach to digital finance
Read more
Ukraine conflict to end on battlefield, not at negotiating table — expert
Hasan Unal believes that "at some point, the Ukrainian army will become incapable of fighting"
Read more
German comedian to stand trial in Germany over Trump assassination post
According to Suddeutsche Zeitung, the trial against Hotz is scheduled to begin on July 23 in the Tiergarten district court
Read more
Press review: Trump ramps up rhetoric toward Russia as EU eyes Ukraine accession talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 10th
Read more
Mercenary from Argentina eliminated in Ukraine — La Nación
Emmanuel Vilte was killed by a drone strike on mercenary positions
Read more
Two cruise liners to be built in three years, Russian First Deputy PM says
"It is necessary to provide for the transfer of two counterpart series liners to the customer after the lead ship," Denis Manturov added
Read more
Cargo turnover of Russian seaports down 5.4% YOY in H1 2025 — regulator
The freight turnover of seaports dropped by 6.7% for the Arctic basin, by 3.2% for the Baltic basin, by 11.9% for the Azov-Black Sea basin, and by 36.7% for the Caspian basin
Read more
Ukraine, EU lost in conflict with Russia but pretend they can win — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban noted that EU leaders still aim to "defeat Russia on Ukrainian territory" and, toward this goal, continue to provide Kiev with both military and financial support
Read more
Lavrov to pay three-day visit to North Korea, arrives in Wonsan
North Korea became the second leg of the tour of the head of Russian diplomacy in Asia
Read more
Senior officer of Ukraine's Security Service gunned down in Kiev — former Ukrainian deputy
Ivan Voronich served as a senior operations officer of the 1st Department of the 16th Directorate of the Special Operations Center since November 2024
Read more
At least five die, 14 wounded in weapons depot blast in Syria’s Aleppo — TV
According to witnesses, several buildings located near the military facility were damaged
Read more
Russia’s foreign trade surplus falls to $52.6 bln in January-May
Exports during the reporting period decreased by $10.8 bln to $162.1 bln, while imports rose by $1.8 bln to $109.5 bln
Read more
Russian shipyards to deliver nine cruise ships in two years — first deputy PM
Denis Manturov said that Russian shipyards delivered more than seventy vessels of different types and purpose over the last five years
Read more
Trump may introduce new sanctions on Russia on July 14 — agency
It could also be, potentially, an announcement of weapons deliveries to Ukraine, Bloomberg's Greg Sullivan said
Read more