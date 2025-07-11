Hamas threatens to start taking Israeli troops in Gaza hostage

CAIRO, July 11. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas could start abducting Israeli troops involved in military operations in the Gaza Strip, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said in a statement on Telegram.

"Abraham Azulay (Israeli service member killed in Gaza on July 9 during an abduction attempt - TASS) wasn’t so lucky. Another soldier will have more luck becoming our next hostage," the statement reads.

On July 6, Hamas and Israel resumed the Doha talks mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, which are aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement for Gaza and releasing the Israeli hostages held in the enclave. According to the recent data from Israel, radicals still hold 20 living hostages and the bodies of 30 captives.