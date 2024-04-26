EAEU trade turnover reaches record high level of $8.7 bln in 2023 — Russian Prime Minister

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Trade turnover in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2023 hit a record level and amounted to 7.4 trillion rubles ($8.7 bln), which is almost twice as much as at the time of the creation of the association, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the strategic session "Eurasian integration in a multipolar world."

"Mutual trade is also constantly expanding. In 2023, in the Eurasian Economic Union it reached a record 7 trillion 400 billion rubles, [which is] almost twice as much as at the time of the creation of the [EAEU]. And in the Commonwealth of Independent States, it surpassed 10 trillion rubles ($109 bln)," he said.

Mishustin also mentioned trade within the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"The trade turnover between Russia and Belarus - I recently discussed it with the Prime Minister of Belarus - has reached 4 trillion rubles ($43.8 bln)," he said.

The EAEU includes five states: Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.