CSTO to consider applying charter articles to Armenia due to non-payment of fees — Lavrov

KAZAN, June 10. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will consider applying the relevant article of the association’s charter to Armenia due to the republic’s failure to pay contributions for two years, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers.

"On June 7, the day of elections in Armenia, my colleague Ararat Samvelovich Mirzoyan, when asked about the CSTO, said: 'We do not pay contributions because we simply do not participate.' We discussed today what to do in this situation. And for more than two years, Armenia has been in debt to the CSTO budget. This situation is stipulated by the charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. And today we have agreed to look into the use of the relevant article of the CSTO Charter," Lavrov said.

According to Article 25 of the CSTO charter, if a member state fails to repay its debt to the organization's budget within two years, the council suspends the right to nominate citizens of this state to the quota positions and deprives them of the right to vote until the debt is fully repaid.