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Iran to neither surrender nor negotiate under pressure — ambassador to Cairo

Mojtaba Ferdowsi Pour says that Tehran does not plan to discuss its missile program or the so-called "Axis of Resistance" during negotiations with the US

CAIRO, April 29. /TASS/. Iran will not surrender, despite the assertions of US President Donald Trump, and will not negotiate under pressure, Iran’s Ambassador to Cairo, Mojtaba Ferdowsi Pour, stated in an interview with TASS.

"We will not allow the US to speak to us from a position of strength. Iran will never surrender and will not negotiate under pressure and threats of further attacks," the diplomat emphasized.

Furthermore, the ambassador noted that Iran does not plan to discuss its missile program or the so-called "Axis of Resistance," the regional armed formations supported by Tehran, during negotiations with the US. In this regard, the Iranian ambassador to Egypt added that the US "must also respect all the legitimate rights of the Islamic Republic within its nuclear dossier."

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United StatesIranDonald Trump
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