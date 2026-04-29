LUGANSK, April 29. /TASS/. The Russian military, having taken control of the Zemlyanki settlement in the Kharkov Region, has pushed units of the Ukrainian military 2 km away from the border with the Belgorod Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

According to him, by developing success in the Kharkov direction, the Russian military is forming a buffer zone at the junction with the Belgorod border area.

"The liberation of Zemlyanki pushed the units of Ukrainian militants approximately 2 km away from the Russian state border," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the establishment of control over Zemlyanki in the Kharkov Region on April 28.