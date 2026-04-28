Putin calls for ensuring security during upcoming elections in Russia

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for doing everything necessary to ensure the security of all participants in the upcoming September elections in Russia.

"Issues of security and fighting terrorism carry special importance ahead of the upcoming election campaign. Let me remind you that Russian citizens will elect members of the State Duma (lower house of parliament - TASS) of the 9th convocation in September. Large-scale campaigns will be conducted at the regional and local levels. Our priority is to ensure security to all participants in the elections -candidates, election commission members, observers, and the tens of millions of people who will come to polling stations to cast their votes," he stressed.