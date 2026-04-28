MELITOPOL, April 28. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power station de jure and de facto belongs to Russia, and there can be no talk of any form of joint management, Director Yury Chernichuk said in a video provided to TASS by the station.

"There has never been any talk of joint management in terms of the physical management of the station, and there is no talk at the moment, and there will not be. We declared and said that de jure and de facto this facility belongs to the Russian Federation, it is managed by the Russian Federation. According to the laws of the Russian Federation, the licenses are proof of this. And therefore, an object like a nuclear power plant cannot have two gods or two masters," Chernichuk said.

Foreign politicians at various levels have repeatedly said that during the negotiations on Ukraine, possible joint control over the Zaporozhye plant located in Russia is being discussed.

The Zaporozhye Region (on the territory of which the station is located), as well as the DPR, the LPR and the Kherson Region, as a result of the referendums held at the end of September 2022, became part of Russia as full-fledged subjects. On October 5, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree consolidating the status of the station as a facility under Russian jurisdiction. The right to operate it is vested with the Russian company JSC Operating Organization of the Zaporozhye nuclear power station, established by Rosenergoatom Corporation, part of the Rosatom State Corporation. The Zaporozhye property complex is Russia’s property.