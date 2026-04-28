MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia is ready for an early diplomatic resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, but Kiev and its Western sponsors are "far from being in a position to dictate any terms," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told India's Firstpost in an interview.

According to her, Vladimir Zelensky’s Western sponsors are prolonging the conflict by all means, and Kiev still harbors illusions of inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Russia. Zakharova noted that during Russia’s April 11-12 Easter truce, Ukraine violated the ceasefire over 6,500 times.

Concerning the US dialogue, Zakharova said Moscow harbors no high expectations but continues the talks, acknowledging that the current US administration is at least ready to listen and recognize Russia’s vital interests near its borders: an approach that led to the mutual understanding known as the "Spirit of Anchorage."