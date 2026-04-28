Europe unprepared for drone attacks on critical infrastructure sites, warns expert

BRUSSELS, April 28. /TASS/. European countries are unprepared for drone attacks on critical infrastructure and their governments need to organize protection against unmanned aerial vehicles at the national level, UK-based Drone Major Group Head Robert Garbett said on Tuesday.

The protection of European airports, gas storage facilities and power stations "is a national responsibility," the chief of a leading world drone consultancy stressed.

"We are not at all prepared," he said in an interview with the Euractiv web portal.

Today, the protection of critical infrastructure in Europe, "is being left to those organizations responsible for that critical national infrastructure, and that is a mistake," Garbett said.

According to a Euractiv report "Germany registered more than 1,000 suspicious drone sightings in 2025, while the UK reported 250 incursions near military facilities."

European countries need to build a multi-layered system of detecting and tracking threats to counter potential enemy drones, the expert pointed out.

Specifically, the emphasis should be made on the forward deployment of counter-drone systems, such as aircraft capable of detecting, identifying and tracking incoming threats, Garbett said.

"The goal needs to be to catch any foreign drone way before it enters airspace near its target or cities," he explained.

"The second step is then to eliminate the threat," the expert said.