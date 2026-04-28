At least five people killed in Israel’s attack on southern Lebanon — army

BEIRUT, April 28. /TASS/. At least five people, including three civil defense members, died after Israel’s air raid on the city of Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon, the press service of the Lebanese army said.

According to it, the airstrike targeted a building where rescue operations were conducted. "Two army patrol soldiers escorting the rescuers were wounded," it said.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam offered his condolences to the families of those killed and condemned the attack on civil defense members. He called on the international community "to condemn Israel’s actions and compel it to stop violating the ceasefire agreement."