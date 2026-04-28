Russian Defense Ministry reviews implementation CIS military cooperation concept

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The International Military Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense has provided a comprehensive summary of the progress made in implementing the Concept of Military Cooperation among the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries through 2025. This Concept received approval from the CIS Heads of State Council on December 18, 2020, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Lieutenant General Yury Dashkin, Secretary of the CIS Defense Ministers Council, emphasized the achievements: "Through joint efforts, we have made significant strides in developing priority areas of military cooperation and integrated military systems. We have maintained a shared spiritual foundation, which is vital for preserving our established traditions while also fostering new ones."

The Ministry highlighted that, under the framework of the Concept, training in advanced engineering weapons - including robotic systems - has become widespread. Cooperation in military education and training has expanded considerably, establishing a multi-tiered system that encompasses pre-university and higher professional education. In recent years, there has also been a focus on training military-scientific and scientific-pedagogical personnel.

A solid foundation has been laid in the scientific support of military cooperation. The Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has played a pivotal role in this effort. Together with military educational and research institutions from CIS countries, it conducted the first joint comprehensive scientific study on the role of the Commonwealth in ensuring military security.

Military sports cooperation has also seen rapid development. Numerous large-scale projects have been implemented across both professional and mass segments. Notably, in 2025, over 250 CIS servicemen participated in the 4th Military Sports Games of Friendly Armies. Additionally, the system of military-patriotic and cultural-educational activities has been elevated to a new level. Significant events commemorating the 80th anniversary of key moments of the Great Patriotic War were held across CIS nations, further strengthening bonds and shared history.

Overall, Dashkin concluded, "The implementation of the Concept has yielded tangible results aligned with the expectations of CIS countries, and we have developed a unique experience in military cooperation that will serve as a foundation for future endeavors."

Awards Ceremony

During the event, an awards ceremony took place honoring distinguished individuals. Leaders of the working bodies and base organizations of the CIS Defense Ministers Council were presented with the Council’s badges "For Strengthening Military Cooperation" in recognition of their personal achievements and contributions to advancing military collaboration and enhancing the security of the Commonwealth.

Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov participated in the ceremony. He expressed confidence that military personnel will continue to build on their successes, leveraging their experience, professionalism, energy, and perseverance to address the most critical tasks set by the state leadership and the Russian Ministry of Defense.