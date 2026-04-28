US may end up in stalemate with Iran with no settlement in sight — news outlet

WASHINGTON, April 28. /TASS/. The US administration is concerned that Washington risks being drawn into a stalemate standoff with Iran without a resumption of hostilities or the conclusion of an agreement, Axios reported.

According to the news outlet, fears are growing that neither a military nor a diplomatic settlement to the conflict will be reached in the near future. This would require Washington to maintain a large military presence in the region and keep up the naval blockade of Iran for a long time to come. Meanwhile, each side will closely monitor the other’s actions, waiting for the opponent to either strike first or let its guard down. According to a source, "a frozen conflict is the worst thing for [US President Donald] Trump politically and economically" as the US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3, 2026, approach.

Trump’s advisers told Axios that the president is wavering between launching new strikes and waiting for the economic sanctions imposed on Iran to take full effect, which could persuade Tehran to make concessions, including on its nuclear program. According to one of the advisers, Trump told him that "all [Iran’s leadership] understand is bombs." The source described Trump’s current state of mind as that of "frustrated but realistic." "He doesn't want to use force. But he's not backing down," he said.

According to the news outlet, Trump discussed Iran’s proposal for a new round of negotiations with his national security team on Monday, but no decision was reached.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war.

On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.