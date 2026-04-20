Escalation in Middle East threatens stability in CSTO space — Kazakh MP

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The escalation of the situation in the Middle East following the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran could undermine stability and security in the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house of parliament) of Kazakhstan Erlan Koshanov said at a meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council in Moscow.

"Dear colleagues, the situation in the world remains extremely difficult. The escalation of tensions in the Middle East could spill beyond the Persian Gulf and undermine stability and security in neighboring regions, including the CSTO space," Koshanov stated.

He added that the situation in other hot spots is no less concerning. "First of all, we note the continued instability in Afghanistan. These are precisely the sources that create persistent security challenges along the southern borders of the CSTO. Under these difficult conditions, we believe it is important to consistently strengthen the comprehensive capabilities of the CSTO," Koshanov went on to say.

He recalled that in September this year Kazakhstan is planning to host the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces exercises "Rubezh-2026," and also stressed the importance of CSTO operations to counter terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking, illegal migration, and modern cyber threats. "We are ready for further cooperation with partners in order to develop practical experience in responding to challenges and threats in the CSTO area of responsibility," Koshanov noted.

In addition, Koshanov informed his CSTO Parliamentary Assembly colleagues about the referendum held on March 15 on the adoption of a new constitution in Kazakhstan and the subsequent transition to a unicameral parliament. "Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to [State Duma Chairman] Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin and all colleagues for sending their representatives as part of the CSTO PA monitoring mission. I met them in Astana with great pleasure. We are grateful to the mission for its active participation and objective assessment of the referendum," Koshanov said.