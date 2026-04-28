Russia to transfer first unit of Rooppur NPP to Bangladesh later this year — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will be de-jure transferred to the Bangladeshi operator before the end of 2026, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"We know for certain, up to the hour, how we will increase the unit’s capacity. The thing is this unit is a replica of its ‘elder brother’ - the new units at the Novovoronezhskaya NPP. This is an absolute replica of something that Russia has been operating for several years already, so we have a very clear understanding of all subsequent stages," he explained.

"Certainly, we will work hand in hand with the operators and professionals in Bangladesh. And we will formally hand over this unit to the Bangladeshi operator before the end of this year," Likhachev announced.