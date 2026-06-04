Russia can take part in creating strategic petroleum reserve in Vietnam — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam are holding talks on participation of the Russian side in creation of the strategic petroleum reserve in Vietnam, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We talked in particular about creation of the strategic reserve and participation of Russian companies to provide support in this regard," Novak said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6.