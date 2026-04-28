Asian Beach Games boost development of rural areas in Hainan’s Sanya — newspaper

HAIKOU, China, April 28. /TASS/. The agricultural areas of the coastal resort city of Sanya in southern China's Hainan Province have received a new development boost thanks to the 6th Asian Beach Games, Sanya Ribao reported.

According to the newspaper, during the large-scale sporting event taking place in Sanya on April 22-30, many foreigners, including media representatives, were greatly impressed by the local tropical climate and the small villages located on the outskirts of the city, which possess the unique character of southern latitudes. In this regard, the sports event’s organizing committee arranged a familiarization tour of the surrounding area for Chinese and foreign journalists, specifically to the small island of Xidao, located about three kilometers away. The trip allowed the journalists to immerse themselves in a cozy, serene atmosphere, which was in stark contrast to the intense pace and noise of the beach competitions.

The article’s authors noted that the Asian Beach Games are helping to increase the flow of tourists to rural areas of Sanya, where the necessary infrastructure has been put in place to ensure a comfortable stay for visitors, who, after attending the competitions, can enjoy a relaxing vacation. Small villages under the city’s administrative jurisdiction thus have the opportunity to promote themselves and attract more vacationers throughout the year. Those who cannot do without special amenities can spend the night in luxurious guesthouses and go on sightseeing tours of the surrounding area during the day.

According to the guides, each local village has its own unique character. This attracts crowds of up to 5,000 tourists per day during peak seasons. Official estimates reveal that tourists spend hundreds of thousands of dollars daily on lodging and other services, which boosts the settlements’ prosperity. There are also popular resorts nearby that are widely known in China and beyond.

Another feature of some of these small villages is their location on an ideal surfing coastline. One such place is the village of Houhai, which is constantly visited by surfing enthusiasts who come to ride the waves, go diving, or enjoy sailing. At night, bars serving signature snacks open, and lively parties are held.

The program for the 6th Asian Beach Games, currently being held in Hainan, features 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and 62 sets of medals. This is the second time China has hosted the event. The Chinese delegation consists of 255 people, including 171 athletes.