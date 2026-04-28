UAE to satisfy growing global fuel demand outside OPEC — Energy Minister

CAIRO, April 28. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates believes that the global economy will require more energy resources in the foreseeable future and is ready to meet such needs, Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said.

"We believe the world will need more energy resources in the future and the withdrawal from OPEC and OPEC+ will make it possible for us to meet these needs, while continuing cooperation with partners and investors," the minister said, cited by Sky News - Arabia television.

This refers not merely to exports of crude oil but also to petroleum products and gas, the minister added.