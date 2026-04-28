RuNet economy grew by 28% in 2025 to $510 bln — RAEC

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The economy of the Russian internet segment (Runet) was estimated at 38.4 trillion rubles ($510 bln) in 2025, which is up 28.1% from 2024, according to a study by the Russian Association of Electronic Communications (RAEC) presented at the Russian Internet Forum (RIF).

E-commerce remains the largest segment: by the end of the year, it grew by 40% to 23.2 trillion rubles ($308 bln). The average purchase price per customer was 907.42 rubles ($12.06), up 5%. The advertising and promotion segment increased by more than 27% to 1.57 trillion rubles ($20.8 bln).

RAEC experts note that social commerce (sales through social media and platforms with elements of communication) has become the key growth driver in 2025-2026. Meanwhile, the e-commerce market has reached its maximum audience reach, and the growth potential from attracting new users in most areas is virtually exhausted.

The information and communications technology (ICT) sector, according to preliminary data, grew by 12% to 13.6 trillion rubles ($181 bln). This sector includes the production of computers, electronic, and optical products worth 3 trillion rubles ($39 bln), telecommunications services worth 1.7 trillion rubles ($22.6 bln), software development worth 7.6 trillion rubles ($101 bln), and other IT activities worth 1.4 trillion rubles ($18.6 bln). Overall, Russia's IT market increased by 17.8% over the year to 3.87 trillion rubles ($52.5 bln).

The Russian Association of Electronic Communications (RAEC) also estimated the market growth potential due to the legalization of pirated media consumption: according to their calculations, it could amount to an additional 500 billion rubles ($6.6 bln). Moreover, the volume of pirated consumption, according to experts, is approximately twice that of legal consumption.

Expert forecast

According to the RAEC forecast, under an optimistic scenario for the RuNet economy, e-commerce could grow by 10%, marketplace turnover - by 20%, and the marketing, advertising, and ICT segments by approximately 10% each.

Under a conservative scenario, the growth of e-commerce, marketing, advertising, and ICT could plateau, while marketplace turnover would increase by approximately 10%.

The pessimistic scenario assumes a 10% decline in e-commerce, as well as the marketing and advertising segments, and a 20% decline in the ICT sector.

TASS is the general information partner of RIF-2026.