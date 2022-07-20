Putin slams ‘golden billion’ idea as neocolonial and racist

MOSCOW, July 20./TASS/. The idea of total domination of the ‘golden billion’ is racist and neocolonial, dividing the peoples into first and second-rate, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, speaking at the Strong Ideas for a New Time forum.

"The model of total domination of the so-called golden billion is unfair. Why should this ‘golden billion’ of all the population on the globe dominate over everyone and impose its own rules of behavior? Based on the illusion of exceptionalism, it (this model - TASS) divides the peoples into those of first or second-rate, and therefore it is racist and neocolonial in its essence, while the globalist, allegedly liberal ideology underlying it, is more and more acquiring the features of totalitarianism, restraining the creative search and free historical creativeness", the Russian president stressed.

According to Putin, the impression is that the West simply cannot offer the world a model of the future. "Of course, this 'golden billion' became golden for a reason. It has achieved a lot. But it not only took such positions thanks to some implemented ideas, to a large extent it took its positions by robbing other peoples: in Asia, and in Africa," the head of state pointed out, "Indeed, it was like that. Look at how India has been plundered".

Therefore, the Russian president continued, today the ‘golden billion’ elites are panically afraid that other world centers can present their visions of global development.