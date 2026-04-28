Russia demands investigation into security threats against peacekeepers in Lebanon from UN

UNITED NATIONS, April 29. /TASS/. All incidents involving security threats against peacekeepers in Lebanon require prompt investigation, and perpetrators must be punished regardless of their status, Russia's Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya told at a UN Security Council meeting.

"Israel has no respect for the authority of UN peacekeepers either. 'Blue Helmets' are subjected to all sorts of obstacles; they are shot at, including from tanks, which has already led to the death of peacekeepers. We demand a prompt investigation into all incidents related to security threats against peacekeepers. The perpetrators must receive deserved punishment regardless of their status," he said.

Nebenzya called on both sides to respect the ceasefire and comply with UNSC Resolution 1701, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli units from the Lebanese territory. "Without this condition, any peace agreements will remain extremely fragile, as happened with the truce reached in November 2024," he stated.

Following the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1978, a peacekeeping mission was established in accordance with a UN Security Council resolution. Its mandate is renewed every six months. UNIFIL comprises approximately 7,500 personnel from 47 countries. Russian peacekeepers do not participate in the mission.