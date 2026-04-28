Butyagin's release does not resolve problem of persecution of Russian scientists — expert

SIMFEROPOL, April 28. /TASS/. The return of Russian archaeologist and historian Alexander Butyagin to Russia, following his exchange in Poland, does not resolve the broader issue of the persecution faced by Russian scientists abroad on Ukrainian charges, says Andrey Malgin, director of the Central Museum of Taurida in Crimea.

Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that Butyagin was released as part of a prisoner swap conducted at the Belarusian-Polish border. The operation, carried out in cooperation with Belarusian special services, involved multiple stages. According to the FSB, the exchange was a five-for-five deal involving citizens from Russia, Belarus, and other CIS countries. BelTA news agency reported that the exchange was part of a complex, multi-national effort.

Malgin expressed relief that Butyagin is now free and back in his homeland, noting that many closely followed his case. However, he emphasized that this positive development does not eliminate the underlying problem: the ongoing threat of persecution that European countries and Ukraine continue to pose to Russian scientists.

Butyagin publicly thanked all those who contributed to securing his release.

He was detained by Polish authorities on December 4, 2025, while traveling from the Netherlands to the Balkans during a European lecture tour. A Warsaw court ordered his arrest, and after an extension, he was to remain in pretrial detention until June 1. The Ukrainian authorities submitted an extradition request. Butyagin could face up to ten years in prison in Ukraine. The Warsaw Court of First Instance ruled in favor of extradition. Butyagin’s defense announced plans to appeal the decision.