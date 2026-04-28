Iran continued to produce UAVs even during war with US, Israel — army

TEHRAN, April 28. /TASS/. Iran did not stop producing unmanned aerial vehicles even during the hostilities with the United States and Israel, said army representative Mohammad Akraminia.

"Some of our weapons were produced during the war, that is, some of our drones were produced during the war and used the next day," he said on state television.

According to him, if the United States and Israel commit aggression again and endanger Iran's security, they will definitely face a tougher response than before.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire. According to Tehran, 3,375 Iranians were killed during the 40 days of the war.

On April 11, Tehran and Washington held unsuccessful talks in Islamabad. On April 21, Trump extended the ceasefire. According to Iranian state television, Tehran does not intend to recognize the unilateral extension and will act in accordance with its interests.