UAE's withdrawal from OPEC will lower oil prices in the long term — expert

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates' decision to leave OPEC will impact oil prices not immediately, but in the long term, Chief Economist at the Stolypin Institute for Economic Growth Boris Kopeikin told TASS.

"Initially, oil prices didn't react strongly. But in the long term, the decision could put long-term downward pressure on prices," Kopeikin said.

The expert recalled that the UAE accounts for approximately 4% of global oil production and is estimated to hold more than 7% of all global reserves.

"Its contribution to OPEC production is approximately 15%. The country now appears to be committed to increasing production and accelerating the monetization of its crude reserves," the expert said.

Earlier, the Emirates state news agency WAM reported that the UAE had decided to exit OPEC and OPEC+ from May 1, 2026. According to the agency, the UAE's decision is consistent with the country's long-term economic strategy.