Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod Region with smart bombs, injuring two people — governor

BELGOROD, April 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen struck a social facility in the village of Dobroye in the Belgorod Region with two smart bombs, injuring two people, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces carried out a terrorist attack using two smart bombs. The enemy deliberately struck a social facility in the village of Dobroye in the Graivoronsky district. Two men sustained barotrauma, blast injuries, and contusions to their backs and legs," he wrote on his Max channel.

The regional head noted that doctors assessed the civilians’ condition as moderate. He added that the social facility was partially destroyed in the airstrike.