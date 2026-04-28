Economy is basis for solving tasks in defense sphere

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The solution of tasks in the defense sphere depends on the condition of the Russian economy, President Vladimir Putin said.

The head of state stressed the need of safeguarding legitimate interests of domestic entrepreneurs, noting that the business is now a significant portion of the national economy, "almost the entire economy."

"All of us understand pretty well that it is the economy being the key to delivering our tasks in the defense and security sphere, in solving key tasks of national development, and in the social sphere also," Putin added.