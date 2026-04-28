UAE not consulting with others before deciding to leave OPEC — Energy Minister

LONDON, April 28. /TASS/. Authorities of the United Arab Emirates did not consult with other OPEC and OPEC+ participants before deciding to leave the associations, Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei told Reuters.

The UAE did not raise the issue with any other country, the minister told the news agency.

"This is a policy decision, it has been done after a careful look at current and future policies related to level of production," the minister added.

The UAE will withdraw from OPEC and OPEC+ since May 1 of this year, WAM state agency said earlier today.