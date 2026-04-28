MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Illegitimate Western sanctions against Russian entrepreneurs sometimes affect even distant relatives, President Vladimir Putin said.

"These illegitimate sanctions are adopted in respect of many our businessmen and members of their families, and not even direct family members, sometimes in the third elbow relation. The same is pursued in respect of the whole major companies," Putin said.

The Russian economy is operating in the environment of serious external challenges for many years, including the difficult economic situation, illegitimate sanctions and certain other adverse circumstances, the head of state added.