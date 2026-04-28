Russia’s defense chief calls global situation 'extremely unstable'

BISHKEK, April 28. /TASS/. The SCO Defense Ministers’ meeting which kicked off in Bishkek earlier on Tuesday is taking place amid extreme global instability, according to Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.

"Today’s meeting is being held amid an extremely unstable global situation," Belousov said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, has since grown into "a heavyweight in the Eurasian space," the Russian defense chief noted. "Regular contacts between defense agencies and our common goal of ensuring stability and security within the SCO have contributed to this," he added.