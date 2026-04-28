Local election commission premises destroyed after Ukraine’s attack on LPR

LUGANSK, April 28. /TASS/. The building housing a territorial election commission in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has been ruined after a Ukrainian drone attack on the local administration, one employee was injured, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

"Today, as a result of a drone attack, premises of the territorial election commission of the LPR’s Markovsky District was destroyed. The commission’s IT administrator received a light wound and was taken to a hospital," it wrote on Max.

At a meeting on security issues during the upcoming elections in Russia, President Vladimir Putin warned that even as Ukraine refuses to hold elections at home, it will try to prevent them from being held in Donbass and Novorossiya.

LPR’s head, Leonid Pasechnik, said earlier in the day that a Ukrainian drone attack on the Markovsky Municipal District of the LPR left 18 people wounded, three of them seriously. A number of social facilities in Markovka were damaged. Apart from that, the local council building was attacked in the village of Melovatka.