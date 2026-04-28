UAE to support market stability after leaving OPEC

DOHA, April 28. /TASS/. The UAE will pursue a responsible policy and be committed to market stability after withdrawing from OPEC and OPEC+, WAM state agency said.

"The UAE reaffirmed that its production policies will be guided by responsibility and market stability, taking into account global supply and demand," WAM said.

"It will continue investing across the energy value chain, including oil, gas, renewables, and low-carbon solutions, to support resilience and long-term energy system transformation," the state agency added.