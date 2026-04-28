Stubb says Europe-Russia dialogue to happen eventually

VILNIUS, April 28. /TASS/. European countries will inevitably resume contacts with Russia, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said, noting that discussions continue in Europe about the timing and format of a possible dialogue.

"In discussions in the Coalition of the Willing or anywhere else, we always touch upon the whos, whens, wheres and hows of communication with Russia. Now, from a European point of view, we have delegated this role to the United States, and because of the war in Iran, this conversation is now being put on the backburner. So, I completely agree with President [of Estonia Alar] Karis that the time will come when we will have to open channels of communication with Russia. The only question is when," he said on the Estonian national television and radio station ERR.

According to Stubb, the key question remains whether there will be a resumption of dialogue with Moscow before the end of the conflict in Ukraine or after that. He added that Russia "will continue to be a neighbor of Finland and Estonia," and expressed doubt that NATO would have to resort to Article V of its charter on collective defense.

Earlier, the Estonian president called on European countries to work together to prepare for negotiations with Russia. Russia has repeatedly stated its readiness to resume contacts with Europe. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 20 that Moscow has never refused dialogue, but, on the contrary, is looking for it, "but more often than not, it is not reciprocated in Europe.".