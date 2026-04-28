Putin warns of growing terror threat in Russia

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned about the growing risk of terror attacks on Russia.

"Risks of terrorist threats are growing," he said at a government meeting on ensuring security during the upcoming elections. "International terrorist structures, radical and extremist groups continue their subversive activities."

That is why, in his words, today’s agenda includes a range of issues of improving the anti-terrorism system and ensuring people’s security. "We always pay attention to these issues," Putin said. "We discussed this topic at board meetings of the Federal Security Service, Interior Ministry, and Prosecutor General’s Office, as well as at meetings of the Russian Security Council.".