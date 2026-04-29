Russian volunteer regiment destroys 10 Ukrainian drones via ram

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Servicemen of Russia’s "Burevestnik" unmanned systems regiment (volunteer corps, Battlegroup South) have rammed and destroyed 10 enemy drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"After detection, the target is tracked, the operator guides the drone along an optimal trajectory and performs a precise maneuver, completing the interception with an aerial ram. As a result, the enemy is deprived of both the drones themselves and the ability to conduct reconnaissance and carry out strikes," the ministry said, providing footage of the destruction.

The targets included Ukraine’s Bulava, Mini Shark, Leleka-100, and Domakha drones.

"Coordinated work <...> allows them to keep the airspace under constant control, systematically reducing the activity of enemy UAVs and ensuring the safety of our units on the front line," the ministry added.