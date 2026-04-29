US senator accuses Pentagon of unwillingness to transfer $400 million in aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. US Senator Mitch McConnell (Republican, Kentucky) has accused the US Department of Defense of delaying the transfer to Ukraine of a previously approved by the Congress military aid package totaling $400 million in his article in The Washington Post.

He noted that the legislature had previously approved the allocation to Ukraine of two packages worth $400 million each over the next two years. "Yet the Ukraine aid we passed months ago is now collecting dust at the Pentagon," McConnell indicated.

According to him, the military department also ignored corresponding requests from the Appropriations Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee. He placed the blame for the delay in providing assistance to Kiev on Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby.