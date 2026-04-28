Authorities have situation in Mali fully under control — president

PRETORIA, April 29. /TASS/. Mali’s President Assimi Goita stated that the situation in the country is under control, speaking publicly for the first time since coordinated attacks by radical groups began on April 25.

"The situation is under control," he said, adding that operations against radical armed groups will continue until their complete elimination and the lasting restoration of security throughout the country.

Goita noted joint actions of the Sahel States Confederation (Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger) and praised Russia: "I want to note the high quality of strategic cooperation with our partners, especially with Russia." He called on citizens not to succumb to attempts by hostile forces to divide society.

Radical groups attacked a number of cities across Mali in a coordinated offensive on April 25. The General Staff of Mali’s Armed Forces announced on the same day that all militant attacks had been repelled and that the attackers had suffered heavy losses.